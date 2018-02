Feb 22 (Reuters) - Far East Orchard Ltd:

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$21.606 MILLION VERSUS S$65.041 MILLION​

* FY SALES S$151.2 MILLION, DOWN 18.2 PCT‍​

* ‍RECOMMEND FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.00 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE​