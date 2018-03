March 22 (Reuters) - Far Eastern New Century Corp

* Says its unit, FAR EASTERN INVESTMENT (HOLDING) LIMITED, has agreed to form a joint venture with Indorama Ventures Holdings LP and Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. to acquire M&G Chemicals’ PTA & PET plants and other assets in Texas, USA

* Each partner shall commit one third of the capital

