April 13 (Reuters) - Far Eastern University Inc:

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 187 MILLION PESOS VERSUS LOSS OF 69.6 MILLION PESOS

* FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY INC - QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 1.00 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 807.3 MILLION PESOS

* IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUES BEYOND ONE MONTH, MAY AFFECT INFLOW OF 3RD TRIMESTER ENROLLMENT FOR TRIMESTRAL SCHOOLS