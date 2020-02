Feb 14 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd:

* RECEIVED ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL’S AWARD IN RESPECT OF ISSUES HEARD IN JULY 2019 IN ARBITRATION AGAINST WOODSIDE ENERGY SENEGAL BV

* TRIBUNAL SAYS SENEGAL RSSD JOINT OPERATING AGREEMENT DOES’NT GRANT PARTIES PREEMPTION RIGHT OVER TRANSACTION ON SALE OF SHARES IN A JOA PARTY

* TRIBUNAL DETERMINED THAT IT DID NOT HAVE AUTHORITY TO DETERMINE CONSEQUENCES OF A LETTER SENT TO FAR IN JULY 2016 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS PETROLEUM