BRIEF-FAR Says Ability To Close Sangomar Project Debt Arrangements Compromised

March 30 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd:

* NEITHER JUNIOR NOR MEZZANINE FACILITIES THAT WERE BEING ARRANGED WILL BE ABLE TO BE COMPLETED FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* CO’S ABILITY TO CLOSE SANGOMAR PROJECT DEBT ARRANGEMENTS THAT WERE ONGOING DURING THIS TIME HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED

* CO’S ABILITY TO CLOSE SANGOMAR PROJECT DEBT ARRANGEMENTS THAT WERE ONGOING DURING THIS TIME HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED

* AT END OF FEB 2020 CO HAD ABOUT A$150M CASH AT BANK AND NO DEBT

* LEAD BANKS TO SENIOR FACILITY HAVE NOW CONFIRMED THAT THEY CANNOT COMPLETE SYNDICATION IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: