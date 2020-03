March 30 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd:

* UPDATES ON ICC ARBITRATION IN INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION BETWEEN FAR AND WOODSIDE ENERGY SENEGAL BV

* AGREED TO A SETTLEMENT OF DISPUTE WITH EACH PARTY

* ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL HAS BEEN INVITED TO TERMINATE ARBITRATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* PARTIES TO WITHDRAW RESPECTIVE CLAIMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)