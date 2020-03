BRIEF-Farfetch Postpones Capital Markets Day Previously Scheduled For March 12

March 6 (Reuters) - Farfetch Ltd:

* FARFETCH POSTPONES CAPITAL MARKETS DAY PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 12

* FARFETCH LTD - BUSINESS CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR Q1 2020

* FARFETCH LTD - NOT SEEN ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS ON OUR MARKETPLACE TRADING OR OUR SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* FARFETCH -DUE TO RESTRICTIVE TRAVEL & GROUP EVENT GUIDELINES PUT IN PLACE AS PRECAUTION RELATING TO COVID-19 WILL POSTPONE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY