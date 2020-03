March 27 (Reuters) - Farmae SpA:

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 41.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 63,703 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 264,082 YEAR AGO

* FORECAST FOR 2020 ARE LARGELY POSITIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)