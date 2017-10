Sept 12 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros. Co

* Farmer Bros. Co. Announces select preliminary fourth quarter and full fiscal 2017 financial results and filing of form 12b-25

* Farmer Bros. Co- Q4 fully diluted EPS is expected to be approximately $0.07

* Farmer Bros. Co - preliminary Q4 ‍net sales expected to decrease approximately 0.3 pct, or $0.4 million, to approximately $133.8 million