BRIEF-Farmer Brothers Provides Business Update

March 30 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros Co:

* FARMER BROTHERS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* FARMER BROS CO - HAS ELIMINATED POSITIONS ACROSS ORGANIZATION AND IS IMPLEMENTING A FURLOUGH PROGRAM FOR APPROXIMATELY 50% OF ITS REMAINING WORKFORCE

* FARMER BROS CO - FURLOUGHED TEAM MEMBERS MAY UTILIZE ALL PAID VACATION AND PERSONAL TIME AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR HEALTH BENEFITS

* FARMER BROS - HAS ALSO INSTITUTED A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY OF CORPORATE TEAM MEMBERS AND SUSPENDED ITS 401(K) MATCHING CASH CONTRIBUTIONS

* FARMER BROS - EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP HAS TAKEN VOLUNTARY 15% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY & BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL FOREGO ITS COMPENSATION FOR QUARTER

* FARMER BROS CO - WORKING TO EVALUATE ANY RELIEF AVAILABLE THROUGH CARES ACT, INCLUDING THROUGH INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS