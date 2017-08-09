FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Farmer Mac reports Q2 earnings per share $1.62
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Farmer Mac reports Q2 earnings per share $1.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

* Farmer Mac reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap core earnings per share $1.48

* Q2 earnings per share $1.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp qtrly ‍net interest income $39.7 million versus $34.4 million

* Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp - ‍During Q2 2017, Farmer Mac added $1.9 billion of new business volume, compared to $1.3 billion in Q2 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.