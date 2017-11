Nov 30 (Reuters) - FARMER’S BUSINESS NETWORK INC:

* FARMER’S BUSINESS NETWORK, INC. ANNOUNCES $110 MILLION SERIES D FUNDING

* SAYS INVESTMENT TO BE USED FOR DIGITAL CROP MARKETING, FBN DIRECT, FARM ANALYTICS SERVICES AND FOR EXPANDING TO CANADA

* SAYS $110 MILLION SERIES D FUNDING ROUND, LED BY FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS ADVISED BY T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES AND TEMASEK Source text for Eikon: