July 19 (Reuters) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc :

* Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc reports 2017 second-quarter and year-to-date financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Says quarterly net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 10.6 percent to $8.9 million

* Says declared quarterly dividend increased 8.7 percent to $0.25 per share