April 19 (Reuters) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc :

* FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INCREASED 13.7% TO $9.6 MILLION