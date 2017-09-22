FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Farmland Partners acquires California farmland for $110 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 12:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Farmland Partners acquires California farmland for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners announces $110 mln acquisition of California farmland

* Says ‍at closing of acquisition, co will enter into a 25-year triple-net lease agreement with Olam on a revenue share basis​

* Farmland Partners - entered into agreements to acquire from Olam International Ltd approximately 5,100 acres of permanent crop farmland in California

* Says ‍during term of agreement, Olam will operate and maintain properties and improvements​

* Farmland Partners Inc - ‍properties are located in California’s central valley and are dedicated to production of almonds, pistachios and walnuts​

* Farmland Partners Inc - expect leases in 2018 to be accretive to portfolio relative to cost of recently issued preferred security​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.