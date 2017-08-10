FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Farmland Partners announces pricing of public offering of 6% Series B participating preferred stock
August 10, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Farmland Partners announces pricing of public offering of 6% Series B participating preferred stock

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners Inc announces pricing of public offering of 6.00% Series B participating preferred stock

* Farmland Partners - ‍priced underwritten public offering of 5.25 million shares of its newly designated 6.00% Series B participating preferred stock​

* Farmland Partners - ‍priced offering of newly designated 6.00% Series B participating preferred stock at a public offering price of $25 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

