BRIEF-Farmland Partners announces pricing of public offering of 6% Series B participating preferred stock

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc
* Farmland Partners Inc announces pricing of public offering of 6.00% Series B participating preferred stock
* Farmland Partners - priced underwritten public offering of 5.25 million shares of its newly designated 6.00% Series B participating preferred stock
* Farmland Partners - priced offering of newly designated 6.00% Series B participating preferred stock at a public offering price of $25 per share