April 21 (Reuters) - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy:

* FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY - ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FUNDRAISING OF A MINIMUM OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY - NET PROCEEDS OF FUNDRAISE TO BE MAINLY USED TO COMMENCE EXPANSION OF CO'S PRECISION IMMUNOTHERAPY CANDIDATE, CLEVEGEN