May 5 (Reuters) - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy:

* FARON CONTRACTS WITH AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL SCALE CLEVEGEN MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT

* FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY- MANUFACTURING PROCESS ESTABLISHED BY AGC BIOLOGICS WILL PROVIDE DOSSIER TO SUPPORT FUTURE REGULATORY FILINGS IN EUROPE AND US.