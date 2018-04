BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark Q1 Rental Income Down At DKK 18.4 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S:

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 18.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 8.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 11.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FAST EJENDOM DANMARK - EXPECTS 2018 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS AND FINANCIAL ITEMS AT DKK 30 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: DKK 32 MILLION)

* FAST EJENDOM DANMARK - EXPECTS 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AT DKK 16 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: DKK 18 MILLION)