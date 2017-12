Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fastator Ab (Publ):

* FASTATOR AB - FASTATOR‘S LARGEST HOLDING CO, OFFENTLIGA HUS, SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED BONDS OF SEK 400 MILLION IN OVER-SUBSCRIBED ISSUE

* ‍OFFENTLIGA HUS AIMS TO GROW PROPERTY VALUE FROM SEK 2.3 BILLION TO ABOUT SEK 6-7 BILLION​

* - OFFENTLIGA HUS BONDS RUN WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 700 BPS WITH MATURITY IN JUNE 2021