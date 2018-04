April 11 (Reuters) - Fastenal Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,185.8 MILLION VERSUS $1,047.7 MILLION

* RECORDED INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $57.6 MILLION IN Q1 DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* INVENTORIES WERE $1,134.9 MILLION AT END OF Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF $127.5 MILLION , OR 12.7%, OVER Q1 OF 2017

* DID NOT OPEN ANY BRANCHES IN Q1 OF 2018 AND CLOSED 49 BRANCHES

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: