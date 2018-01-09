FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Fasteps unit to set up JV Bit One Hong Kong with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fasteps Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based virtual currency unit scraps establishment of JV with an internet service firm and the previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 31

* Says the unit will set up a JV named Bit One Hong Kong Ltd., with an internet service firm, SED Capital Pte Limited, DSS AuthentiChain Limited, in Mid-January, 2018, to operate virtual currency exchange in Hong Kong

* Says the unit will hold 75 percent stake in the JV after establishment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vWbwXt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

