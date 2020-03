BRIEF-Fastjet Says Overall Trading For First Two Months Of 2020 Has Been Slightly Below Expectations

March 12 (Reuters) - Fastjet PLC:

* FASTJET PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* FASTJET PLC - OVERALL TRADING FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 HAS BEEN SLIGHTLY BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* FASTJET PLC - GROUP IS PREPARED TO ENACT FURTHER SCHEDULE REDUCTIONS, IF REQUIRED, DUE TO ANY ESCALATION IN CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* FASTJET - CONTINGENCY PLANS TO MITIGATE CORONAVIRUS EFFECT ON BUSINESS AND GROUP’S OPERATIONS ARE ALREADY IN PLACE.

* FASTJET - ENGAGED WITH MAIN CREDITORS WHO AGREED TO DEFER DUE DATES FOR REPAYMENTS AND/OR AGREED TO SETTLEMENT DISCOUNTS TO CURRENT CARRYING VALUES

* FASTJET PLC - DISCUSSIONS REMAIN ONGOING FOR DISPOSAL OF GROUP’S HOLDING IN FASTJET ZIMBABWE

* FASTJET - IF CO UNABLE TO COMPLETE DISPOSAL OR RAISE MORE CAPITAL BY 30 JUNE, DIRECTORS BELIEVE CO TO BE UNABLE TO CONTINUE TRADING AS GOING CONCERN

* FASTJET PLC - HEADROOM OF AVAILABLE CASH RESOURCES REMAINS MINIMAL

* FASTJET- TO HAVE SUFFICIENT RESOURCES TO MEET OPERATIONAL NEEDS UNTIL END OF JUNE SUBJECT TO FORECAST REVS NOT BEING IMPACTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS

* FASTJET - TRADING FOR 1ST 2 MONTHS OF 2020 SLIGHTLY BELOW MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS ALSO DRIVEN BY CONTINUED INHERENT ECONOMIC CHALLENGES IN ZIMBABWE