March 25 (Reuters) - Fastjet PLC:

* FASTJET PLC - TRADING STATEMENT

* FASTJET PLC - TAKEN DECISION TO SUSPEND ALL OF FASTJET ZIMBABWE’S FLIGHT OPERATIONS FROM FRIDAY 27 MARCH 2020 UNTIL THURSDAY 16 APRIL 2020

* FASTJET PLC - FEDAIR BUSINESS IS SEEING SIGNIFICANT DEFERRALS OF EXISTING BOOKINGS TO LATE 2020