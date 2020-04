BRIEF-Fastned: Considerable COVID-19 Impact In March

April 9 (Reuters) - Fastned BV:

* CONSIDERABLE COVID-19 IMPACT IN MARCH

* JANUARY AND FEBRUARY VOLUMES (BEFORE COVID-19 IMPACT) WERE UP 155% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE RELATED TO CHARGING: € 1.7 MILLION (+102% VERSUS. Q1 2019)

* JANUARY AND FEBRUARY RUN RATE ANNUALISED REVENUE RELATED TO CHARGING OF € 7.9 MILLION

* EARLY MARCH COVID-19 MEASURES CAUSED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ROAD TRAFFIC, HAVING A CONSIDERABLE IMPACT ON MARCH VOLUMES

* WE POSTPONED PART OF OUR PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABLE TO MAINTAIN AN (INCREASED) MINIMUM CASH BUFFER WELL INTO 2021, BASED ON CURRENT PROJECTIONS - CEO

* Q1 VOLUME: 3,159 MWH OF RENEWABLE ENERGY DELIVERED (+108% VERSUS. Q1 2019) Source text : bit.ly/2xeF2bl Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)