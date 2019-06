BRIEF-Fastweb And Wind Tre Announce Strategic Agreement For Deployment Of Nationwide State-Of The-Art 5G Network

June 25 (Reuters) - Swisscom Ag:

* FASTWEB AND WIND TRE ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR THE DEPLOYMENT OF A NATIONWIDE STATE-OF THE-ART 5G NETWORK

* CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO RAPID DEPLOYMENT OF A SHARED 5G RADIO ACCESS AND BACK-HAULING NETWORK IN ITALY

* AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL, TEN YEAR DURATION AND IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF COMPETENT AUTHORITIES

* FASTWEB WILL FINANCE CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT FROM ITS OWN AVAILABLE CASH RESOURCES. SWISSCOM’S GUIDANCE FOR 2019 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* TERMS OF CO-INVESTMENT WILL ALLOW IMPORTANT SYNERGIES FROM 2020 ONWARDS

* RESULTING NETWORK CAPACITY, INCREMENTAL INVESTMENT AND RUNNING COST WILL BE SPLIT ACCORDING TO A COST-SHARING-MECHANISM

* SWISSCOM - WIND TRE WILL MANAGE 5G NETWORK, WHILE BOTH OPERATORS WILL REMAIN INDEPENDENT IN COMMERCIAL AND OPERATIONAL USE OF SHARED INFRASTRUCTURE