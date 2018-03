BRIEF-Fat Brands Expects Annualized Revenue To Exceed $18.5 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Fat Brands Inc:

* FAT BRANDS INC - NOW EXPECT TO CLOSE ON HURRICANE ACQUISITION IN Q2 OF 2018

* FAT BRANDS INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANNUALIZED REVENUE (NEXT 12 MONTHS BEGINNING IN Q3) TO EXCEED $18.5 MILLION

* FAT BRANDS INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT ANNUALIZED EBITDA OF GREATER THAN $11 MILLION, OR $1.10 PER SHARE

* FAT BRANDS - EXCLUDING HURRICANE, EXPECT ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM FATBURGER, BUFFALO'S, AND PONDEROSA BRANDS OF $14 MILLION, RESULTING IN EBITDA OF $7 MILLION