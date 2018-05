BRIEF-Fat Brands Says Have Taken Significant Steps Towards Closing Previously Announced Acquisition Of Hurricane Grill & Wings

May 9 (Reuters) - FAT Brands Inc:

* FAT BRANDS INC - HAVE TAKEN SIGNIFICANT STEPS TOWARDS CLOSING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS

* FAT BRANDS INC - EXPECT TO COMPLETE HURRICANE ACQUISITION IN NEXT 30 DAYS

* FAT BRANDS - PRO FORMA FOR HURRICAN GRILL & WINGS DEAL, AFTER FULL INTEGRATION OF EXPECTED SYNERGIES, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ANNUALIZED REVENUE RUN-RATE OF OVER $18.5 MILLION

* FAT BRANDS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $3.6 MILLION

* FAT BRANDS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $3.6 MILLION

* FAT BRANDS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05