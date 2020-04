BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics Announces Worldwide Collaboration With Janssen For Novel iPSC-Derived Cell-Based Cancer Immunotherapies

April 2 (Reuters) - Fate Therapeutics Inc:

* FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN FOR NOVEL IPSC-DERIVED CELL-BASED CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPIES

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $1.8 BILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONES

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - FATE TO RECEIVE $50 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT AND $50 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.2 BILLION IN COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS, PLUS DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - FATE TO ALSO RECEIVE FULL FUNDING FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF COLLABORATION CANDIDATES THROUGH IND FILING

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS RIGHT TO ELECT TO CO-COMMERCIALIZE EACH COLLABORATION CANDIDATE IN U.S. AND SHARE EQUALLY IN PROFITS AND LOSSES IN U.S.

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - JANSSEN WILL ALSO REIMBURSE COMPANY FOR ALL ACTIVITIES CONDUCTED UNDER COLLABORATION