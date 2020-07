Fate Therapeutics Inc:

* FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF IND APPLICATION FOR FIRST-EVER IPSC-DERIVED CAR T-CELL THERAPY

* FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY WILL EVALUATE FT819 FOR PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED B-CELL LEUKEMIAS AND LYMPHOMAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: