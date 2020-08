Aug 7 (Reuters) - Anthony Fauci:

* NIH’S FAUCI SAYS TRIAL FOR MODERNA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE LIKELY TO BE FULLY ENROLLED IN EARLY FALL: BROWN UNIVERSITY WEBINAR

* NIH’S FAUCI EXPECTS COULD HAVE ANSWERS FROM MODERNA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TRIAL AS SOON AS NOV/DEC: BROWN UNIVERSITY WEBINAR

* FAUCI SAYS POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS VACCINES LIKELY TO BE 50-60% EFFECTIVE, SO CAN'T ABANDON PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES: BROWN UNIVERSITY WEBINAR