July 24 (Reuters) -

* TOP U.S. INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS WILL GET SOME ANSWERS BY DEC FROM A STUDY TO QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW FREQUENTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILDREN GET INFECTED WITH COVID-19 AND WHETHER THEY SPREAD INFECTION TO ADULTS - INTERVIEW

* FAUCI SAYS WILL LIKELY KNOW BY THE END OF DECEMBER OR THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR WHETHER A VACCINE IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE - WASHINGTON POST INTERVIEW