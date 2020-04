April 14 (Reuters) - FAURECIA SE:

* FAURECIA STRENGTHENS ITS LIQUIDITY BY 800 MILLION EUROS TO FACE ANY POTENTIAL SCENARIO RELATED TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* WITH €1.4 BILLION OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY, FAURECIA ESTIMATES TO BE ABLE TO COPE WITH ANY SCENARIO RELATED TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)