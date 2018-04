April 26 (Reuters) - Fawer Automotive Parts Ltd Co

* Says it appointed Shinewing Certified Public Accountants as new accounting auditor for FY 2018

* Says it will sell 15 percent stake in Jilin-based insurance broker firm

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/a2PbjW; goo.gl/cFxks6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)