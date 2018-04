April 23 (Reuters) - FB Financial Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INITIATING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.66, EXCLUDING MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES