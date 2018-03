March 29 (Reuters) - FBC Holdings Ltd:

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX INCREASED BY 14% TO US$29.3 MILLION‍​

* FY NET ASSET VALUE 21.53 US CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL INCOME FOR THE GROUP WAS UP 13% TO US$105.3 MILLION

* “TO CONTINUE PURSUING INITIATIVES THAT WILL RESULT IN THE FURTHER REDUCTION OF OUR COST OF FUNDS”

* NET INCOME FROM PROPERTY SALES WAS UP 22% TO US$1.2 MILLION IN 2017

* 2017 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.8417 US CENTS PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED