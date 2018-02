BRIEF-FBD CEO says targeting dividend payment ratio of 20-50 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fbd Holdings Plc:

* FBD CEO SAYS BREXIT CONTINUES TO BE A MAJOR CAUSE FOR CONCERN BUT IRISH ECONOMY DOING REALLY WELL

* FBD CEO SAYS SAYS BREXIT MAY MEAN MORE CONSOLIDATION IN IRISH AGRI SECTOR, LACK OF INVESTMENT IN SECTOR

* FBD CEO SAYS HOPE TO SEE FURTHER MODERATION IN CLAIMS INFLATION, HARD TO PREDICT

* FBD CEO SAYS TARGETING DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO IN THE 20 TO 50 PERCENT RATIO

* FBD CEO SAYS EXPECTS FORECAST SNOW STORM WILL BE AN EVENT FOR THE INSURANCE INDUSRTY