BRIEF-FBD Holdings Says Received Over 700 Claims Under Business Interruption

May 26 (Reuters) - FBD Holdings PLC:

* RECEIVED OVER 700 CLAIMS UNDER BUSINESS INTERRUPTION EXTENSIONS OF ITS BUSINESS INSURANCE POLICIES

* OF VIEW THAT CO’S BUSINESS INSURANCE POLICIES DO NOT PROVIDE COVER FOR A PANDEMIC OF THIS NATURE

* CLAIMS RECEIVED FOLLOWING ACTIONS BY GOVERNMENT TO STOP SPREAD OF COVID 19, WHICH RESULTED IN TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF MANY BUSINESSES

* INTRODUCED A RANGE OF SUPPORT MEASURES FOR BUSINESS CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE TEMPORARILY CLOSED THEIR PREMISES

* SUPPORT INCLUDES A PRO-RATA REFUND OF PREMIUM RELATING TO BUSINESS CLOSURE

* SUPPORT INCLUDES MAINTAINING FULL COVER FOR UNOCCUPIED BUSINESS PREMISES WITHOUT ANY ADDITIONAL PREMIUM

* CONFIRMS LITIGATION BETWEEN CO & 3 PUBLICAN CUSTOMERS CLAIMING COVER FOR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19 CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR HEARING