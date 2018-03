March 21 (Reuters) - FBD Holdings Plc:

* FBD HOLDINGS PLC - STORM EMMA HAS RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE AND WE HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH OUR CUSTOMERS TO COMPENSATE THEM FOR DAMAGE

* FBD HOLDINGS PLC - STILL TOO SOON TO PRESENT AN EXACT TALLY OF BOTH FINAL CLAIM COUNT AND GROSS COST FROM STORM EMMA

* FBD HOLDINGS PLC - OVERALL NET COST (AFTER REINSTATEMENT PREMIA) TO INCOME STATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 6M-EUR 8M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: