May 4 (Reuters) - FBD Holdings PLC:

* FBD’S 2018 TRADING PERFORMANCE TO DATE HAS BEEN SOLID, ALTHOUGH WE HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY POOR WINTER WEATHER

* UNDERLYING PROFITABILITY OF OUR BUSINESS CONTINUES TO BE SOUND

* SO FAR THIS YEAR, WE HAVE BEEN PLEASED TO MODESTLY GROW OUR CUSTOMER AND PREMIUM LEVELS