Feb 26 (Reuters) - FBL Financial Group Inc:

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND AND NAMES NEW DIRECTOR

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ANNOUNCES A 4.2% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.50 PER SHARE

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - DECLARES A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.50 PER SHARE