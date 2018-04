April 27 (Reuters) - FBN Holdings PLC:

* QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 18.8 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 20 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 75.75 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 80.30 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2r4DPNA Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)