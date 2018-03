March 12 (Reuters) - Fc Global Realty Inc:

* FC GLOBAL REALTY - ON MARCH 6, CO & UNIT TERMINATED AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE, SALE OF REAL PROPERTY WITH 3 MISSISSIPPI LIMITED LIABILITY COS​

* FC GLOBAL REALTY INC - ‍TERMINATION OCCURRED NEAR END OF DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD - SEC FILING​

* FC GLOBAL REALTY INC - ‍ FIRST REFUSAL AGREEMENT RETPROP I ENTERED WITH 5 OTHER MISSISSIPPI LIMITED LIABILITY COS HAS ALSO BEEN TERMINATED​ Source text: (bit.ly/2DjABJm) Further company coverage: