BRIEF-FC Global To Restate Annual Report On Form 10-K For Period Ending Dec. 31, 2017

May 11

* FC GLOBAL REALTY - CO DETERMINED TO RESTATE ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR PERIOD ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FC GLOBAL REALTY INC - DISCOVERED AN ERROR IN ITS REPORTING OF VALUE OF AN ASSET ACQUIRED DURING 2017

* FC GLOBAL REALTY SAYS VALUATION ERROR HAS IMPACT ON CO’S PREVIOUSLY RELEASED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY 2017 - SEC FILING

* FC GLOBAL REALTY - EXPECTS CORRECTION OF ERROR WILL RESULT IN CO REPORTING INCREASE OF $577,000 IN LOSS REPORTED FOR FY 2017

* FC GLOBAL REALTY - DETERMINED THERE WAS DEFICIENCY IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING THAT CONSTITUTES MATERIAL WEAKNESS AT DEC 31, 2017

* FC GLOBAL REALTY - DETERMINED THAT THERE WAS A DEFICIENCY IN CONTROL REGARDING IDENTIFICATION AND VALUATION OF ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2017

* FC GLOBAL REALTY - REMEDIATING MATERIAL WEAKNESS BY IMPLEMENTING PROCESS OF ENHANCED, MULTI-STAGE REVIEW OF IDENTIFICATION, AMONG OTHERS