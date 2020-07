July 3 (Reuters) -

* FCA AND PSA TEAMS ARE WORKING EFFICIENTLY AND IN A HIGHLY COLLABORATIVE MODE TOWARDS THE CLOSING OF THE MERGER - STATEMENT PROVIDED BY PSA GROUP SPOKESMAN

* PSA AND FCA ARE FOCUSED ON THEIR RECOVERY IN ORDER TO REACH THE CLOSING DATE IN THE BEST POSSIBLE FINANCIAL SITUATION - STATEMENT PROVIDED BY PSA GROUP SPOKESMAN (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)