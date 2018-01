BRIEF-FCA Announces Plan To Invest More Than $1 Billion In Michigan Plant, Add 2,500 Jobs

Jan 11 (Reuters) - FCAU.N:

* FCA ANNOUNCES PLAN TO INVEST MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN MICHIGAN PLANT, ADD 2,500 NEW JOBS AND PAY $2,000 BONUS TO U.S. EMPLOYEES; ACTIONS SUPPORTED BY U.S. TAX REFORM

* FCA US LLC - ANNOUNCED TWO ACTIONS -- ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN U.S. MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS, SPECIAL PAYMENT TO EMPLOYEES

* FCA US LLC - RAM HEAVY DUTY TRUCK PRODUCTION WILL RELOCATE FROM MEXICO TO MICHIGAN IN 2020

* FCA US LLC - ACTIONS ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY MADE POSSIBLE IN PART BY PASSAGE OF U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION LATE LAST YEAR

* FCA US LLC - WILL MAKE SPECIAL BONUS PAYMENT OF $2,000 TO ABOUT 60,000 FCA HOURLY AND SALARIED EMPLOYEES IN THE U.S., EXCLUDING SENIOR LEADERSHIP