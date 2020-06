June 26 (Reuters) - FCA CEO Mike Manley during annual shareholders’ meeting:

* EU ANTITRUST REVIEW NOT EXPECTED TO DELAY MERGER PROCESS WITH PEUGEOT

* PREPARATIONS FOR MERGER WITH PSA ADVANCING WELL

* CO HAS SOLID BRAND PORTFOLIO AND PLAN TO RETURN TO POSITIVE MOMENTUM ONCE MARKET RECOVERS

* CO AWARE THAT PANDEMIC AND ITS IMPACT ARE HERE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE