March 15 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC :

* FCA US LLC SAYS VOLUNTARILY RECALLING 270,254 OLDER-MODEL TRUCKS IN U.S. TO REINFORCE A FUEL-TANK BRACKET‍​‍​

* FCA US LLC SAYS DISCOVERED A BRACKET IN CERTAIN OLDER-MODEL TRUCKS MAY CORRODE & CAUSE A VEHICLE’S FUEL TANK TO SAG Source text : (bit.ly/2pdc5Fw) Further company coverage: