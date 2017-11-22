BRIEF-FCA US Llc recalls 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs to replace front passenger-side air bags

Nov 22 (Reuters) - FCA US Llc:

* Says recalling estimated 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs in customer hands to replace front passenger-side air bags

* Says number of affected vehicles is believed to be less than one percent of the recall population

* Says company is unaware of any related injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints

* Says recall also affects an estimated 1,000 sold vehicles in Canada, Mexico and a limited number of markets outside the NAFTA region