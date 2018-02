BRIEF-FCA US Recalls About 180,975 Trucks In The U.S. - NHTSA

Feb 16 (Reuters) - NHTSA:

* FCA US LLC VOLUNTARILY RECALLING ABOUT 180,975 TRUCKS IN THE U.S. - NHTSA

* FCA US RECALLING TRUCKS IN U.S. TO HELP PREVENT OCCUPANTS FROM INADVERTENTLY SHIFTING VEHICLES OUT OF “PARK” - NHTSA

* FCA US LLC UNAWARE OF ANY INJURIES OR ACCIDENTS RELATED TO U.S. TRUCK RECALL - NHTSA

* FCA US LLC‘S U.S. TRUCK RECALL LIMITED TO VEHICLES EQUIPPED WITH GEAR-SHIFTERS ON STEERING COLUMNS - NHTSA

* FCA US INVESTIGATION DISCOVERED BTSI MAY OVERHEAT ON SOME VEHICLES WITH STEERING-COLUMN GEAR-SHIFTERS - NHTSA

* ABOUT 42,045 FCA US TRUCKS ALSO BEING RECALLED IN CANADA, ABOUT 4,066 IN MEXICO, ABOUT 1,422 IN MARKETS OUTSIDE NAFTA REGION - NHTSA